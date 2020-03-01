Salman Khan Celebrates 30 Million Instagram Followers with a Video
Salman Khan now has 30 million followers on Instagram, and the actor took his account to thank his fans, with a “thank you video”.
Sharing a boomerang video of himself thanking his fans, Salman wrote: "Ouii ma 30 million! Thank u all!"
Salman Khan is now the 10th most followed Indian on Instagram.
Recently, Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra became the most followed male and female Indian celebrities respectively, by crossing the 50 million-follower mark.
While Virat and Priyanka are the first and second most followed Indians on the platform, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor are in top 5.
After wrapping up shooting for Bigg Boss 13, where he plays the host, Salman will next star in the film, Radhe. It is set to be an Eid 2020 release and will feature Disha Patani opposite him.
The actor had also made an announcement of his next project after Radhe, which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is a collaboration between Salman and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.
