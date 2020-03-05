Say Namaste and Avoid Spreading Coronavirus, Advises Salman

The novel coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan in the Hubei province of China in December, and has so far claimed over 3,000 lives across the globe. It belongs to the same family of viruses as the one that caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak which originated in China in 2002-2003. Cases have been reported in the US, Canada, Germany, Finland, France, Italy, Sri Lanka, Australia, Japan, Iran and India.