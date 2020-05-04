Salman, Jacqueline Send Ration to Villages Around His Farmhouse

Bollywood celebrities have been actively doing their bit to help frontline workers including doctors, medical staff, and also support daily wage workers who lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Salman Khan, who is stuck at his Panvel farmhouse due to the lockdown, shared videos on his social media handles showing him and his friends - actor Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vintour, Waluscha De Sousa, Niketan Madhok, Kamaal Khan loading ration onto tractors to be sent off to villages near his farmhouse.