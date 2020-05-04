Salman, Jacqueline Send Ration to Villages Around His Farmhouse
Bollywood celebrities have been actively doing their bit to help frontline workers including doctors, medical staff, and also support daily wage workers who lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Salman Khan, who is stuck at his Panvel farmhouse due to the lockdown, shared videos on his social media handles showing him and his friends - actor Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vintour, Waluscha De Sousa, Niketan Madhok, Kamaal Khan loading ration onto tractors to be sent off to villages near his farmhouse.
The actor also released his single recently, titled ‘Pyaar Karona’. It features him reminding people to stay at home during these tough times. Sung by the actor and composed by Sajid Wajid, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Salman Khan and Hussain Dalal.
He features in the video, in front of a black background, and also tries his hands at rap, in the song. With the single, Salman asks his fans to stay at home, take care of each other and spend time with family and friends. He also reminds people to be grateful to the police, doctors and essential service providers.
Watch the video here:
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
