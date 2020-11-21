Actor Saif Ali Khan Cancels Plans of Writing His Autobiography

Now, Saif is himself contemplating ‘chickening out’ of his book deal as he says he isn’t prepared for the abuse that he will attract for being honest with his story. In an appearance on Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s new podcast, the actor said that he is considering backing out.

“Someone asked me to do a book, and I might chicken out, because it’s too much work to do it properly, and then you have to be very honest as well, which probably will disturb quite a few people,” Saif said. “Honestly, I don’t know if I am prepared to put myself through the 100% abuse that’s going to come my way.”