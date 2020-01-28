Saif Ali Khan Opens up About His Role in ‘Lafdebaaz’
After the huge success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan has his hands full with other projects. The actor is gearing up for the release of Jawaani Jaaneman, wherein he plays Alaya F’s father.
He will be seen in a cameo in Bunty Aur Babli 2,has been approached to play a part in the remake of Vikram Vedha, and will also be seen in Bhoot Police and Lafdebaaz, opposite Farhan Akhtar. Buzz is that Saif will be essaying the role of Ananya Panday’s father in Lafdebaaz.
Speaking about his role to Mumbai Mirror, Saif said that he is indeed playing a dysfunctional, and crazy father in the film.
He also opened up about the delay in his pet project, Bhoot Police. “The film is both scary and funny and I am very excited about it. The reason it got delayed is because I wanted some of my films to work at the box office so that I can make the movie as I had envisioned it. I hope Bhoot Police goes on floors by the end of the year.
Some time back, Saif had opened up about the politics of Tanhaji in an interview with Anupama Chopra. The actor admitted that he didn’t have a problem with the politics "as an actor”, but he does “as an individual”.
The Ajay Devgn-led film’s politics had been a point of debate among experts for projecting the idea of an independent India or Swaraj as early as the 17th century.
“I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. So there’s many things. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it.”
