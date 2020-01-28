Saif Ali Khan Opens up About His Role in ‘Lafdebaaz’

After the huge success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan has his hands full with other projects. The actor is gearing up for the release of Jawaani Jaaneman, wherein he plays Alaya F’s father.

He will be seen in a cameo in Bunty Aur Babli 2,has been approached to play a part in the remake of Vikram Vedha, and will also be seen in Bhoot Police and Lafdebaaz, opposite Farhan Akhtar. Buzz is that Saif will be essaying the role of Ananya Panday’s father in Lafdebaaz.

Speaking about his role to Mumbai Mirror, Saif said that he is indeed playing a dysfunctional, and crazy father in the film.