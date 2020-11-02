Rupal Patel Announces Exit from 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'

Now, Rupal Patel has confirmed has exit from the show. In an interview to SpotBoyE, Patel said, "I have been a part of this industry for several years and I have never done a show beyond a month. When I was approached for Saath Nibhaaba Saathiya 2, it was for a month only. Now that a month is over, I will make my exit as planned. I said yes for this small role in the sequel because it's my way of thanking the fans of Kokilaben and Rupal Patel. I have received so much love from my audience especially for this character and the show that when the makers came to me with this idea for joining and supporting them it was my responsibility as an artiste to say yes".

The show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has been popular for quite some time and viewers are enjoying its return. However, it was the viral rap of 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' that made the characters Gopi Bahu and Kokilaben all the more popular.

(With inputs from SpotBoyE)