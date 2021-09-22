RSS Worker Files Complaint Against Javed Akhtar for RSS-Taliban Comment

Javed Akhtar’s Statement Meant to Defame RSS: Lawyer Joshi

Joshi stated that the “statements made by the accused is well planned, thought and calculated defamatory statements to defame RSS and discourage, disparage and misguide the people who have joined RSS or who would like to join the RSS and belittle the RSS in the eyes of common public. There was a well-planned motive of the accused to defame RSS."

Joshi complaint stated, “Akhtar expressed his views without any proof and even after knowing that the highest democratically elected office bearers of the country like the incumbent President, Vice President, Prime Minister and several Cabinet Ministers and many incumbents and Ex Chief Ministers and their council of ministers in India have been supporters and members of RSS.”

The complaint will be heard by the Metropolitan Magistrate on October 30, 2021.

The Controversy