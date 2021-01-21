Road in South Delhi To Be Named After Sushant Singh Rajput
The actor passed away at his home in Mumbai in June 2020.
A stretch of road in Andrews Ganj in South Delhi is set to be named after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Kedarnath star, who would have turned 35 on 21 January, passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai last June.
South Delhi Municipal Corporation councillor Abhishek Dutt in September 2020 had moved the proposal to name the road after the actor.
"It was cleared by the SDMC House in its meeting yesterday," a senior official said.
In the written proposal to the committee, Dutt had said that a large number of people living in the area abutting Road No 8 hail from Bihar, and had claimed 'they have been demanding' to name the stretch from Andrews Ganj to Indira Camp as 'Sushant Singh Rajput Marg'. So, it is proposed that Road No 8 be named after the actor in his memory, the councillor had said.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.