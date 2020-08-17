Milap Zaveri, Riteish Confirm Nishikant Kamat Is on Life Support
The director is undergoing treatment in Hyderabad for liver cirrhosis.
Director Milap Zaveri and actor Riteish Deshmukh confirmed on Twitter that Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat is on ventilator support in Hyderabad, as opposed to reports claiming that the director had passed away.
As per reports, he is undergoing treatment for liver cirrhosis in a Hyderabad hospital.
Riteish Deshmukh confirmed that Kamat is alive and wrote, "Nishikant kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let’s pray for him."
Milap Zaveri tweeted, "Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn’t passed away yet. Yes he is v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive."
Kamat has directed the 2015 film Drishyam starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, and also acted in films like Rocky Handsome, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.
