Milap Zaveri, Riteish Confirm Nishikant Kamat Is on Life Support

Director Milap Zaveri and actor Riteish Deshmukh confirmed on Twitter that Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat is on ventilator support in Hyderabad, as opposed to reports claiming that the director had passed away.

As per reports, he is undergoing treatment for liver cirrhosis in a Hyderabad hospital.

Riteish Deshmukh confirmed that Kamat is alive and wrote, "Nishikant kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let’s pray for him."