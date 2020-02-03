Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised In Delhi, Neetu, Ranbir, Alia With Him
Rishi Kapoor has reportedly been hospitalised in Delhi.&nbsp;
Rishi Kapoor has reportedly been hospitalised in Delhi. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised In Delhi, Neetu, Ranbir, Alia With Him

The Quint
Celebrities

Actor Rishi Kapoor has reportedly been hospitalised in Delhi. The actor is said to have been shooting for a film in the capital city and was also scheduled to be a part of his nephew Armaan Jain’s wedding celebrations in Delhi. Rishi along with wife Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also supposed to be a part of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s pre-wedding mehendi ceremony as well on 1 February, but were missing from the function.

According to sources, Rishi Kapoor fell ill and it was initially thought to be viral fever but is now feared to be a relapse. The actor had returned to India in September 2019 after spending almost a year in New York where he was under treatment for cancer.

Loading...

Rishi Kapoor’s hospitalisation comes just days after the announcement of his next big film, a remake of the Hollywood hit, The Intern. Kapoor is to co-star with Deepika Padukone in the film which originally featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

We wish Rishi Kapoor a speedy recovery.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Celebrities section for more stories.

    Loading...