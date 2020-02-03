Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised In Delhi, Neetu, Ranbir, Alia With Him

Actor Rishi Kapoor has reportedly been hospitalised in Delhi. The actor is said to have been shooting for a film in the capital city and was also scheduled to be a part of his nephew Armaan Jain’s wedding celebrations in Delhi. Rishi along with wife Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also supposed to be a part of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s pre-wedding mehendi ceremony as well on 1 February, but were missing from the function.