Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised In Delhi, Neetu, Ranbir, Alia With Him
Actor Rishi Kapoor has reportedly been hospitalised in Delhi. The actor is said to have been shooting for a film in the capital city and was also scheduled to be a part of his nephew Armaan Jain’s wedding celebrations in Delhi. Rishi along with wife Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also supposed to be a part of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s pre-wedding mehendi ceremony as well on 1 February, but were missing from the function.
According to sources, Rishi Kapoor fell ill and it was initially thought to be viral fever but is now feared to be a relapse. The actor had returned to India in September 2019 after spending almost a year in New York where he was under treatment for cancer.
Rishi Kapoor’s hospitalisation comes just days after the announcement of his next big film, a remake of the Hollywood hit, The Intern. Kapoor is to co-star with Deepika Padukone in the film which originally featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.
We wish Rishi Kapoor a speedy recovery.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )