Until We Meet Again: Neetu, Riddhima Remember Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April last year
On Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary, members of his family have taken to social media to remember the veteran actor. Wife Neetu Kapoor shared a vintage picture of the couple, and wrote that he is missed every day, "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !!"
"We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever. we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on ...." she added.
Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared pictures with her late father, wishing she could hear him call her 'mushk' again. In the caption she quoted Dorothy Mae Cavendish, and wrote, "Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.”
Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April 2020 after a two-year battle with leukaemia, aged 67. The statement from the family after his death, read, "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.