In a video that has gone viral, a medic who had been part of the team that treated Rishi Kapoor, is seen dedicating a song to the late actor. Kapoor, in turn, blesses the young guy. The clip shows the doctor crooning to 'Tere Dard Se Dil Abaad Raha' from Rishi Kapoor's film Deewana. After a stanza, Kapoor tells him, "My blessings are with you. May you become successful. Put in a lot of effort in your work. Success and fame come with effort and a little bit of destiny".

On Thursday, 30 April, morning Rishi Kapoor passed away aged 67. The actor was battling leukaemia for the past two years and had returned from New York in September. The Kapoor family put out a message for his fans and well-wishers that reads:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."