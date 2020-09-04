Miss You Each Day: Riddhima Remembers Rishi Kapoor on His B’Day
Riddhima Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor on his birthday.
On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned a heartwarming note on Instagram remembering her father. Along with the note, Riddhima added photos of her with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh.
"Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday", Riddhima wrote on Instagram.
Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and breathed his last on 30 April, 2020.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.