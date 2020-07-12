Riddhima Refutes Rumours of Neetu, Ranbir Testing COVID Positive
Riddhima took to Instagram to say that people should "stop spreading rumours."
On Saturday, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19. Soon, rumours about Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar being COVID positive started doing the rounds. However, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media to refute them.
Riddhima shared a screenshot of a tweet on Twitter. The tweet says, "Confirmed: #RanbirKapoor #NeetuKapoor #KaranJohar also tested positive for Covid19. #AgastyaNanda, Grandson of #AmitabhBachchan attended birthday party hosted by #RiddhimaKapoor"
While sharing this screenshot, Riddhima wrote:
"Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics #fakenews"
On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !"
Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Abhishek Bachchan's web series Breathe: Into The Shadows is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.