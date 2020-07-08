My Iron Lady: Riddhima Kapoor Wishes Neetu Kapoor on Birthday
Riddhima shared a few pictures from Neetu Kapoor's birthday eve dinner.
As Neetu Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a few adorable pictures to wish her on the special day.
Sharing a picture of her with Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor, she wrote, "Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma." Riddhima also posted a picture of the two from Neetu's birthday eve dinner.
Take a look at some pictures Riddhima shared of the birthday girl.
Published: 08 Jul 2020, 05:10 AM IST
