My Iron Lady: Riddhima Kapoor Wishes Neetu Kapoor on Birthday

Riddhima shared a few pictures from Neetu Kapoor's birthday eve dinner.

Quint Entertainment
Updated08 Jul 2020, 05:24 AM IST
Celebrities
1 min read

As Neetu Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a few adorable pictures to wish her on the special day.

Sharing a picture of her with Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor, she wrote, "Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma." Riddhima also posted a picture of the two from Neetu's birthday eve dinner.

View this post on Instagram

Momâs bday eve dinner â¤ï¸ #dinnerready

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Take a look at some pictures Riddhima shared of the birthday girl.

My Iron Lady: Riddhima Kapoor Wishes Neetu Kapoor on Birthday
(Photo: Instagram)
My Iron Lady: Riddhima Kapoor Wishes Neetu Kapoor on Birthday
(Photo: Instagram)
Published: 08 Jul 2020, 05:10 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Never Miss Out

Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!