Used to Wake Up With Anxiety in Week One of Lockdown: Richa Chadha

On World Health Day, Richa Chadha shared a special message for her fans on social media, asserting the importance of good mental health during this period of lockdown. She shared a picture of her meditating in her house and also shared resources for everyone to practice meditation during this period.

“My brother took this photo for me... Like so many people, I had been waking up with ANXIETY in the first week of this lockdown... I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad,” wrote Richa along with her photograph.