Used to Wake Up With Anxiety in Week One of Lockdown: Richa Chadha
On World Health Day, Richa Chadha shared a special message for her fans on social media, asserting the importance of good mental health during this period of lockdown. She shared a picture of her meditating in her house and also shared resources for everyone to practice meditation during this period.
“My brother took this photo for me... Like so many people, I had been waking up with ANXIETY in the first week of this lockdown... I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad,” wrote Richa along with her photograph.
She added, “I’d worry about the migrant labour, daily wagers and the homeless people, have sleepless nights after looking at their images or watching the news. The thought of the crashing economy would make me so nervous... I felt , I could tap into the energy of the universe and it was so heavy. .So I made it a habit to get up and #meditate every day.”
On Monday, she also posted a video and displayed her comic skills, bringing humour to counter the stress of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced several countries across the world, including India, into a lockdown.
“Because laughter is the best medicine!” Richa wrote in her post.
Richa’s video was based on this piece of tragi-comic news and she delivered the news in a satirical style.
In the video, Richa dons the role of a news anchor and a Haryanvi reporter, who deliver the story of how two men were caught for lying to their wives about going to Bengaluru, when they actually went to Bangkok. This lie surfaced when the police visited their homes with their travel records and told their wives why their spouses needed to be quarantined.
