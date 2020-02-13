Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to Tie the Knot in June?

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who met on the sets of Fukrey in 2013, will reportedly be tying the knot this year, in June. The two have been dating for five years and according to reports, they are looking at the first half of June to get married.

Their wedding will be preceded by four ceremonies, and though Mumbai and Delhi will reportedly be the venues for the functions, nothing has been finalised yet. The two had kept their relationship a little low-key initially, and only made it public in 2017 when Richa accompanied Ali to the premiere of him film Victoria and Abdul at the 74th Venice International Film Festival.