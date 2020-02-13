Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to Tie the Knot in June?
Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who met on the sets of Fukrey in 2013, will reportedly be tying the knot this year, in June. The two have been dating for five years and according to reports, they are looking at the first half of June to get married.
Their wedding will be preceded by four ceremonies, and though Mumbai and Delhi will reportedly be the venues for the functions, nothing has been finalised yet. The two had kept their relationship a little low-key initially, and only made it public in 2017 when Richa accompanied Ali to the premiere of him film Victoria and Abdul at the 74th Venice International Film Festival.
Recently, Richa was asked about her marriage plans with Ali, to which she had said that the two were very happy with each other. “Right now, I don’t really know if I believe, I mean only if you decide to have children, you should get married.”
She was last seen in Panga with Kangana Ranaut, and will be starring in Subhash Kapoor’s next Madam Chief Minister. Ali was last seen in the Netflix original House Arrest and will star in Death on the Nile, a big-screen adaptation of Agatha Christie’s eponymous novel. The film is being directed by Kenneth Branagh and also stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright.
