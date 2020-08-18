Rhea's Silence Shouldn't Be Mistaken as Weakness: Actor's Lawyer
The actor's lawyer has issued a statement on behalf of his client.
The investigation around the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is currently underway. With an FIR being filed against Rhea Chakraborty on a complaint by Sushant's father, things have taken a different turn. Now, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has released a statement saying that the actor's silence shouldn't be mistaken as her weakness.
"Rhea has been summoned by the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate on several dates for inquiry, investigations and gathering electronic evidence. She has appeared on all the appointed dates and both the agencies have investigated her relationship with Sushant and her financial status at great length".Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer
He added that till this day nothing incriminating has been found against Rhea. "The Mumbai police and ED have collected all electronic, forensic and medical evidence in the case. Even the bank statements, Income Tax returns, CCTV, CDR and electronic Data are with them. Till today, nothing incriminating has been found against her. The investigation report is with the Supreme Court. Even if Rhea is to be investigated by a third agency, she will cooperate. In this day of technological advancements nothing can be concocted. The media is requested not to speculate its own theories and make unsubstantiated claims. She has remained silent to such allegations. Her silence should not be mistaken for a weakness", the statement added.
Maneshinde said that Rhea and Sushant met each other at a party in April 2019, after which they started dating. "Even though they spent a lot of time in each other’s homes, they officially moved in together in December 2019 and live at Mount Blanc, Bandra, till Rhea left on the 8 June, 2020.
Maneshinde continued in his statement, saying that the allegations made against Rhea after 40 days are baseless.
"No allegations were made till 27 July by anybody in the family before the Mumbai Police or to any authority. Their statements were recorded by the police in Mumbai. They are educated and have an IPS officer, OP Singh, in the family. The allegations are concocted and fabricated for ulterior purposes. Rhea denies all allegations of abetment of suicide, misappropriation of funds and others. Both the Mumbai Police and ED have been handed over all of Rhea’s financial documents which clearly show the falsity of such allegations. She has not received a single transfer from Sushant's accounts. All her Income Tax returns have been examined by the police and ED".
The statement then went on to recount an incident wherein Sushant's sister has been allegedly accused of misbehaving with Rhea.
"In the initial months of their relationship, when Rhea had visited Sushant’s house, his sister Priyanka and her husband Siddharth were living with him. One night, around April 2019, Rhea and Priyanka had gone out to a party. Priyanka consumed copious amounts of alcohol and was behaving inappropriately with men and women at the party. Rhea insisted that they return to Sushant’s home. Upon returning, Sushant and his sister continued drinking while Rhea retired as she had a shoot the next morning. Rhea was asleep in Sushant’s room when she suddenly awoke to find Priyanka in bed with her and was groping her. Rhea was extremely shocked and demanded she leave the room immediately. Subsequently, Rhea herself left the house. Thereafter, Rhea informed Sushant as to what had transpired and Sushant got into an argument with his sister. The relationship between Sushant’s family and Rhea had been strained since inception. Even after his death when a list of 20 people were supposed to attend the funeral, Rhea's name was not included in the list."
The statement mentions the days leading up to Sushant's death. "In June, Sushant had been calling his family, informing them of his decision to move out of Mumbai and requesting them to come and meet him. After several days of Sushant crying over the phone, his sister Meetu came to live with him on 8 June. Sushant requested Rhea to live with her parents for the time being. Rhea had been suffering from her own anxiety issues and often suffered panic attacks. Sushant’s conduct aggravated these conditions. Even though Rhea wanted to see her family, she was not at all comfortable leaving Sushant. The very same day Rhea had arranged a therapy session of her own with Dr Susan Walker and requested Sushant if she could leave after the session. However, Sushant told her to leave immediately. Thus Rhea reluctantly left and informed Sushant to let her or her brother know about anything he required".
Rhea has always asked for an 'impartial investigation', said her lawyer. "She has admitted in her petition to the SC that she sent a message to Amit Shah to order a CBI investigation. She has also informed the SC that if the court transfers it to CBI she had no objection. What she has challenged is the illegal registration and investigation of Bihar Police without jurisdiction and transfer to CBI of an illegal investigation".
"As per law, the Bihar Police ought to have registered a 0 FIR and transferred the investigation to the Mumbai Police. The Bihar Police has no Jurisdiction to investigate the case. Rhea will not submit to an illegal investigation. There were various reasons that made my client apprehensive about the nature of the investigation that would be conducted by the Bihar Police. The Bihar Police registered the FIR on the same day that the complaint was received , despite a delay of over 40 days. The Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai without ever summoning my client to cooperate with their investigation".
Maneshinde also alleged that Sushant's demise is being used for political gains in the run-up to the Bihar elections. He also mentions that Rhea does not know Aaditya Thackeray at all.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.