Rhea's Silence Shouldn't Be Mistaken as Weakness: Actor's Lawyer

He added that till this day nothing incriminating has been found against Rhea. "The Mumbai police and ED have collected all electronic, forensic and medical evidence in the case. Even the bank statements, Income Tax returns, CCTV, CDR and electronic Data are with them. Till today, nothing incriminating has been found against her. The investigation report is with the Supreme Court. Even if Rhea is to be investigated by a third agency, she will cooperate. In this day of technological advancements nothing can be concocted. The media is requested not to speculate its own theories and make unsubstantiated claims. She has remained silent to such allegations. Her silence should not be mistaken for a weakness", the statement added.

Maneshinde said that Rhea and Sushant met each other at a party in April 2019, after which they started dating. "Even though they spent a lot of time in each other’s homes, they officially moved in together in December 2019 and live at Mount Blanc, Bandra, till Rhea left on the 8 June, 2020.