Rhea Has to Seek Therapy to Overcome the Trauma: Actor's Mother

Rhea's mother also told the publication that the family is fearful of each passing day. "The legal battle is still not over. My son is behind bars and we are all terrified as to what tomorrow might bring".

Sandhya spoke to the publication about battling suicidal thoughts during this time and claimed she herself sought therapy to get through the difficult phase.

"My family has not just been pushed to a corner, it has been destroyed. There was a time when I thought the only way to get over this would be to end my life. I’ve sought therapy for myself. Now when these feelings appear, I keep reminding myself I need to be there for my children. They’re going through far worse”.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drugs link related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

(With inputs from The Times of India)