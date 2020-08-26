Rhea Has Never Consumed Drugs: Actor's Lawyer Rebuffs Claims
The CBI is currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's case.
Late Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has rebuffed WhatsApp conversations that hint at alleged use of banned drugs by Rhea.
"Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life. She’s ready for a blood test any time", Maneshinde said in a statement.
Maneshinde’s clarification comes after the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing a money laundering angle in Rajput’s death, shared some evidence to the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau.
A series of WhatsApp chats, accessed by Times Now, claims that Rhea had allegedly used drugs like MDMA, marijuana, etc.
In one of the conversations shown in the news channel, Rhea is seen talking to an alleged drug dealer named Gaurav Ayra. She says, "In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven't been doing too much. Tried MDMA once" and goes on to ask "You have MD?"
Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had taken to social media to react to this news. Shweta wrote, "This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this. #RheaDrugsChat".
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.