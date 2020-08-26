Rhea Has Never Consumed Drugs: Actor's Lawyer Rebuffs Claims

Maneshinde’s clarification comes after the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing a money laundering angle in Rajput’s death, shared some evidence to the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

A series of WhatsApp chats, accessed by Times Now, claims that Rhea had allegedly used drugs like MDMA, marijuana, etc.

In one of the conversations shown in the news channel, Rhea is seen talking to an alleged drug dealer named Gaurav Ayra. She says, "In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven't been doing too much. Tried MDMA once" and goes on to ask "You have MD?"

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had taken to social media to react to this news. Shweta wrote, "This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this. #RheaDrugsChat".