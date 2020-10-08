Rhea Conducted Yoga Classes For Jail Inmates: Satish Maneshinde

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has spoken about how the actor spent her time in jail. He also added that Sushant Singh Rajput's family has been 'very vindictive' towards her.

On Wednesday, 7 October, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea after she spent nearly a month in Byculla Jail. She had been arrested by the NCB on charges of procuring drugs for her late partner Sushant.

Speaking to NDTV Satish Maneshinde said that Rhea tried to keep her spirits up during her time in jail.