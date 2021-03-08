Rhea, Swara, Taapsee, Anushka Celebrate Women’s Day

Celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Kareena Kapoor, and Swara Bhaskar, Rhea Chakraborty and Anushka Sharma took to social media to celebrate International Women's Day.

Swara Bhaskar posted a picture with her mother wishing all mothers on the occasion, "To the woman who taught me that women can and should have it all! #HappyWomensDay Ma and all the mothers out there who unshackled and enabled their daughters." Anushka Sharma also posted a throwback picture with her mother, "Let's celebrate the strong ones, the silently resilient ones, the ones who break themselves down to become better, more aware nurturers. The ones through whom we have all come to be. The mothers!"