Court to Pass Order on Rhea & Showik's Bail Plea on 11 September

On 9 September, Rhea had filed for a bail application before the Sessions Court in Mumbai alleging that she is being framed in the case. As per a report by Live Law, it has also been alleged in Rhea's application that during her questioning on September 6, 7 and 8 by the NCB she was coerced into making certain confessions. Moreover, the application adds, Rhea was only interrogated by multiple male officers and there wasn't a single lady officer who questioned her.

Rhea, in her statements to the NCB and the CBI, had claimed that she has never consumed drugs and was only procuring them for Sushant Singh Rajput.