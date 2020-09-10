Court to Pass Order on Rhea & Showik's Bail Plea on 11 September
Rhea and her brother Showik has been arrested by the NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput case.
The Sessions Court in Mumbai has said that it will pass orders on Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's bail plea on Friday, 11 September.
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau that is probing allegations of drug abuse linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
On 9 September, Rhea had filed for a bail application before the Sessions Court in Mumbai alleging that she is being framed in the case. As per a report by Live Law, it has also been alleged in Rhea's application that during her questioning on September 6, 7 and 8 by the NCB she was coerced into making certain confessions. Moreover, the application adds, Rhea was only interrogated by multiple male officers and there wasn't a single lady officer who questioned her.
Rhea, in her statements to the NCB and the CBI, had claimed that she has never consumed drugs and was only procuring them for Sushant Singh Rajput.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.