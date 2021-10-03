Rhea Chakraborty Reacts to Rumours of Participating in 'Bigg Boss 15'

Ahead of the premiere of Bigg Boss 15 on Saturday (2 October), there were a number of speculations about actor Rhea Chakraborty being a part of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. However, Rhea took to Instagram to rubbish the rumours.

“I believe there are rumours about me being a part of the TV show Bigg Boss, this is just to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours. I am not a part of Bigg Boss", Rhea's statement read.