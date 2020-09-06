Rhea Ready For Arrest As This Is Witch Hunt, Says Her Lawyer
On Sunday morning, Rhea received a summons from the NCB.
After receiving a summons from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday morning, Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the agency's office in Mumbai.
According to ANI, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde referred to the situation as a "witch hunt" against the actor.
"Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a witch hunt and if loving some one is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not approached any court for Anticipatory Bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI , ED and NCB," Maneshinde said in a statement.
On Sunday afternoon, Rhea was seen being escorted by police personnel as she made her way to the agency's office.
On Saturday, 5 September, Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty had issued a statement saying:
"Congratulations, India. You’ve arrested my son, I'm sure my daughter is next on the line. You’ve effectively demolished a middle class family. Ofcourse, for the sake of Justice everything is justified. Jai Hind”
On 4 September, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB along with Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda. On 5 September, Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant was arrested.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on 14 June.
(With inputs from ANI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.