Rhea Ready For Arrest As This Is Witch Hunt, Says Her Lawyer

After receiving a summons from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday morning, Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the agency's office in Mumbai.

According to ANI, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde referred to the situation as a "witch hunt" against the actor.

"Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a witch hunt and if loving some one is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not approached any court for Anticipatory Bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI , ED and NCB," Maneshinde said in a statement.