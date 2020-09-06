Rhea Ready For Arrest As This Is Witch Hunt, Says Her Lawyer

On Sunday morning, Rhea received a summons from the NCB.

Quint Entertainment
Updated06 Sep 2020, 07:48 AM IST
Celebrities
2 min read
Rhea Chakraborty arrives at NCB's office in Mumbai.
i

After receiving a summons from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday morning, Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the agency's office in Mumbai.

According to ANI, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde referred to the situation as a "witch hunt" against the actor.

"Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a witch hunt and if loving some one is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not approached any court for Anticipatory Bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI , ED and NCB," Maneshinde said in a statement.

On Sunday afternoon, Rhea was seen being escorted by police personnel as she made her way to the agency's office.

Rhea Ready For Arrest As This Is Witch Hunt, Says Her Lawyer
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Rhea Ready For Arrest As This Is Witch Hunt, Says Her Lawyer
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Rhea Ready For Arrest As This Is Witch Hunt, Says Her Lawyer

On Saturday, 5 September, Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty had issued a statement saying:

"Congratulations, India. You’ve arrested my son, I'm sure my daughter is next on the line. You’ve effectively demolished a middle class family. Ofcourse, for the sake of Justice everything is justified. Jai Hind”

On 4 September, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB along with Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda. On 5 September, Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant was arrested.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on 14 June.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read
Rhea Chakraborty Served Summons by NCB at Her Home in Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty Served Summons by NCB at Her Home in Mumbai

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 06 Sep 2020, 07:44 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!