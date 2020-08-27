How is This Family Going to Live?: Rhea Shares Video of Her Dad
Rhea Chakraborty shares video of her father being harassed by media, asks "how is this family going to live?"
Rhea Chakraborty and her family have been a part of various rounds of questioning by the police, CBI and ED, who are investigating actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Now, Rhea has taken to Instagram to share a video of her father being flocked by the media for a statement.
"This is inside my building compound. The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty (retd army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live? We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us . I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. In COVID times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided . Thank you"Rhea Chakraborty on Instagram
The CBI is currently probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death. As of Thursday, 27 August, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, Rajat Mewati, and the watchman of the building where the late actor was staying, Keshav, have been called in for questioning.
On 28 July, an FIR was registered in Patna against Rhea under various sections including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.