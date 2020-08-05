Renuka Urges Amruta Fadnavis to Not Politicize Sushant's Death
Renuka Shahane speaks about the actor's demise.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta recently took to Twitter to speak about Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. She wrote, "The manner in which #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase is being handled - I feel #Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live - for innocent, self respecting citizens #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #JusticeForDishaSalian".
To which Renuka Shahane urged Amruta not to politicise the actor's tragic death to badmouth Mumbai. "Please don't politicize Sushant's tragic death & use it to badmouth Mumbai & it's people @fadnavis_amruta", she wrote.
When a user told Renuka that there's nothing political about Amruta's statement, the actor replied, "There is! If she were the CMs wife she wouldn't make such a statement about Mumbai, whatever the circumstances. Remember Elphinstone bridge collapsing during @Dev_Fadnavis tenure? Many Mumbaikars died but she did not say anything about Mumbai not being safe or being heartless!"
Renuka has also spoken about the myriad conspiracy theories floating around Sushant's death, the abuses being hurled at star kids and the mudbath that has ensued.
