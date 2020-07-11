Rekha’s Bunglow Sealed As Security Guard Tests COVID-19 Positive
The actors bunglow has been sealed and declared a containment zone.
The number of COVID-19 cases refuses to die down in Mumbai. Earlier Boney Kapoor’s house help had tested positive and the family self quarantined themselves for 14 days. Post that came the news of Karan Johar’s staff testing postive and then Aamir Khan's staff too. It included two of Aamir’s bodyguards and his cook.
The latest report is veteran actor Rekha’s security gaurd has tested positive of coronavirus and her bunglow has therefore been sealed.
Rekha lives in Bandra and her bungalow is called Sea Springs. According to reports, the bunglow is always guarded by two security guards at its entrance. One of the guards has tested COVID-19 positive. The guard was immediately taken to a facility in BKC for treatment. Following the rules BMC has put out an official notice outside the building declaring it a containment zone. They also made sute that the entire area was sanitized. Rekha has not issued any official statement yet.
The lockdown had shut the film and TV industry completely for three months. Entertainment industry is slowly and steadily getting back on sets following the necessary guidelines given to them by different bodies.
