Rekha’s Bunglow Sealed As Security Guard Tests COVID-19 Positive

Rekha lives in Bandra and her bungalow is called Sea Springs. According to reports, the bunglow is always guarded by two security guards at its entrance. One of the guards has tested COVID-19 positive. The guard was immediately taken to a facility in BKC for treatment. Following the rules BMC has put out an official notice outside the building declaring it a containment zone. They also made sute that the entire area was sanitized. Rekha has not issued any official statement yet.

The lockdown had shut the film and TV industry completely for three months. Entertainment industry is slowly and steadily getting back on sets following the necessary guidelines given to them by different bodies.