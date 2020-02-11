Raveena Tandon to Star in Prashanth Neel’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’
Raveena Tandon is all set to star in her first Kannada film, director Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2. She will be seen playing the role of Ramika Sen, a pivotal character in the film. Raveena shared a picture on her social media handle announcing her collaboration with the director.
She thanked Neel for welcoming her into the film and addressed him as “da coolest director in the world.”
“ Happy to share this much awaited news with all! Thankyou , my coolest director in da world prashanth_neel for such a warm welcome in the KGF family. In and as Ramika sen,” she wrote.
In a recent interview to Times Of India, Raveena said that she couldn’t say no to the role because it was really “powerful”.
“It was important for me to thoroughly understand the narrative and its course in the second part. My character in the sequel is so powerful that I couldn’t say no to it,” she said in the interview.
This will be the second instalment in the KGF franchise. It’s a sequel to 2018 hit KFG: Chapter 1, which starred Yash. The film earned mixed reviews from critics, but was a huge success at the box-office, minting over Rs 100 crore.
Raveena is the second Bollywood actor to have been cast in the film. Sanjay Dutt stars in the role of the main antagonist, Adheera. This film will be the actor’s first film in the South. Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Malavika Avinash are also a part of the ensemble cast.
The franchise maps the journey of a gangster and struggle between formidable forces to gain power. It will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.
Raveena Tandon was last seen on the screen in Matr and Sahb, both of which released in 2017.
