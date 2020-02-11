Raveena Tandon to Star in Prashanth Neel’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’

Raveena Tandon is all set to star in her first Kannada film, director Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2. She will be seen playing the role of Ramika Sen, a pivotal character in the film. Raveena shared a picture on her social media handle announcing her collaboration with the director.

She thanked Neel for welcoming her into the film and addressed him as “da coolest director in the world.”

“ Happy to share this much awaited news with all! Thankyou , my coolest director in da world prashanth_neel for such a warm welcome in the KGF family. In and as Ramika sen,” she wrote.