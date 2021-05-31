Raveena Responds to Doubts About Participation in Plastic Drive
Raveena Tandon had posted a short clip digging during a plastic drive in her village but some people were skeptic.
Actor Raveena Tandon posted a photo and video of her participating in a plastic drive around her house in a village. While many applauded her efforts, some doubted if Raveena actually did the work. To address all doubts, she then posted a longer video wherein she can be seen digging plastic out of the ground.
The earlier post featured a short clip of Raveena digging and a monochrome picture of the actor. The post was captioned, "Trying to get rid of the remnants of plastic left behind on the farm by the workers, in my gaon ka ghar . Did a plastic pick up drive around the neighborhood as well. A weekend well spent!"
In the caption for the second post Raveena clarified that she posted a shorter video because she didn't want to annoy her followers. "Haan bhai sach mien kiya, (Yes, I actually did it) a lot of you asked whether I really did dig it up!? Earlier I just posted a small video, did not want to pakao you’ll with my digging skills which I was not aware was being shot chalo Shubhratri ji! Jai Ramji," she wrote.
Career-wise, Raveena Tandon awaits the release of her upcoming film K.G.F Chapter 2. The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj.
Raveena earlier spoke to Hindustan Times and revealed that she was also supposed to be a part of K.G.F Chapter 1. “At that point, the story of KGF 2, especially my character had not developed fully. If I had done the first part, and it didn’t turn out as well in the second part, it would have been a dicey proportion. They agreed to use my body double, and left the decision to me," she said.
Raveena will also mark her digital debut with the Netflix series titled Aranyak wherein she plays a police officer. The show also stars Parambrata Chatterjee. The official Netflix description reads, "Political agendas and age-old myths come to light in a Himalayan town when two mismatched cops investigate a local murder."
