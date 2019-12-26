Raveena, Farah Khan Booked for Hurting Christian Sentiments

Raveena Tandon was last seen making a surprise appearance in the song ‘Shehar Ki Ladki’ with Suneil Shetty. The song ‘Shehar ki Ladki’ is sung by singer-rapper Badshah and Tulsi Kumar and it features actor Diana Penty. ‘Shehar Ki Ladki’ is a song recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The original song features Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon as well and is from the film Rakshak. Khandaani Shafakhana’s ‘Shehar Ki Ladki’ is the ultimate nostalgia trip that takes you back to 90s Bollywood.

Watch the song here: