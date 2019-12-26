Raveena, Farah Khan Booked for Hurting Christian Sentiments
Punjab Police have booked actor Raveena Tandon for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community on a TV show. Along with Tandon, Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh have also been booked.
Jafar alleged that religious sentiments of the Christians have been hurt because of a video in which the celebrities can be seen trivialising the word ‘hallelujah’ while pronouncing it.
"Hallelujah" is a Hebrew word meaning "Praise ye, Yah", referring to the Lord.
The case was registered under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reliAgious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Senior Superintendent of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal said the case was registered on the complaint along the video footage of the programme.
(With inputs from IANS)
