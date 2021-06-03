Rapper MC Kode Missing, Left Behind Cryptic Message: Reports

MC Kode was called out recently after an old clip of him using obscene language against Hindus resurfaced.

Rapper MC Kode has allegedly gone missing from New Delhi on Wednesday. MC Kode aka Aditya Tiwari had recently been called out on social media after an old clip of him using obscene language against Hindus surfaced on Twitter. Following the outrage, the rapper had taken to Instagram to offer an apology.

Now, many people who follow Kode's private account on Instagram have claimed that he posted a message contemplating suicide. Kode reportedly wrote that he was standing at an isolated bridge near the Yamuna river where he could see the waves ‘answering his distress call’ while giving him ‘much-needed perspective’.

This message prompted a number of social media users to tag Delhi Police and request for necessary intervention.

In his apology on Instagram, Kode had reportedly written that he was a teenager when he said those things. He claimed that he has been left with no source of income as brands have cancelled their contracts with him. Kode also alleged he was getting threats.

(With inputs from Free Press Journal)

