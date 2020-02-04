Badshah Meets With Car Accident in Punjab; Escapes Unhurt: Reports
Rapper Badshah reportedly met with car accident on Monday, 3 February, but escaped unhurt. According to media reports, the accident occurred on National Highway 1 between Srihind and Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab. Pinkvilla reported that the rapper’s vehicle was damaged in a 50-vehicle pile up that took place after a canter hit an army truck on the highway. However, according to Navbharat Times, his car hit a slab of cement near a bridge that is under construction on the Rajpura-Sirhind bypass, as the driver’s vision was obscured by fog.
Badshah was allegedly shooting for a film with Ammy Virk at the time. Neither the singer nor his team have confirmed these reports.
Badshah made his acting debut last year opposite Sonakshi Sinha in Khandani Shafakhana. The singer known for hits such as ‘DJ Wale Babu’ , ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ from Dabangg 3, and has also collaborated with ‘Mi gente’ hitmaker J Balvin and American electronic dance music group Major Lazer for official remix of ‘Que Calor’.
