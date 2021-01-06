Colossus of a Captain: Ranveer Singh Wishes Kapil Dev on Birthday

Kapil Dev says in the clip, "Just play with passion. If your mind tells you to do something, do it and don't hold back. That's what I've learned in my life and I tell all the youngsters, 'Go enjoy yourself. Don't take the burden, don't take the pressure. If you love something, you don't have to take pressure."

There is also footage of Ranveer bowing down to the former Indian cricket captain at a promotional event for his upcoming film 83. The actor plays Dev in the sports drama with Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Bhatia. The Kabir Khan directorial is based on India's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, and also stars Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Hardy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Sahil Khattar and Jatin Sarna.