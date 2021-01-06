Colossus of a Captain: Ranveer Singh Wishes Kapil Dev on Birthday
The actor plays the former Indian cricketer in sports drama '83'.
Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to wish former Indian skipper Kapil Dev on his 62nd birthday. He shared a video in which the cricketer shares his tips for aspiring players. "Colossus of a Captain! Gem of a person! Thank you Sir for embracing us and allowing us to tell your extraordinary story! Here’s wishing the OG @therealkapildev good health and joy on his special day!" he wrote.
Kapil Dev says in the clip, "Just play with passion. If your mind tells you to do something, do it and don't hold back. That's what I've learned in my life and I tell all the youngsters, 'Go enjoy yourself. Don't take the burden, don't take the pressure. If you love something, you don't have to take pressure."
There is also footage of Ranveer bowing down to the former Indian cricket captain at a promotional event for his upcoming film 83. The actor plays Dev in the sports drama with Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Bhatia. The Kabir Khan directorial is based on India's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, and also stars Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Hardy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Sahil Khattar and Jatin Sarna.
