Leto Lite: Twitter Had a Field Day With Ranveer Singh's Gucci Look

Ranveer Singh has made quite a name for himself on social media for his bold, and often eccentric, fashion choices. He's been known to push the envelope when it comes to outfit choices and his latest pictures are no exception.

Today (30 June), the actor posted some pictures from a Gucci photoshoot in which he can be seen wearing an ocean blue tracksuit. He accessorised with a gold necklace, mustard yellow socks, and matching sunglasses. His flowing locks added to outfit.