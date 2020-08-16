Ranveer, Anushka, Abhishek, Arjun Post Send-Off Message for Dhoni
Celebrities share heartfelt send-off messages for MS Dhoni.
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket through an Instagram post.
‘Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired (sic),’ reads the caption of a four and a half minute video cut on the soundtrack ‘main pal do pal ka shayar hoon’.
While the two-time World Cup winning skipper did not mention in his post if he was retiring from all formats, an official BCCI statement later clarified that he was retiring only from international cricket.
Bollywood celebrities also posted sharing send-off for Dhoni. Anushka Sharma shared an image on her Instagram thanking him for his contribution to Indian cricket.
Ranveer Singh wrote a long heartfelt message for the Indian skipper calling him "the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived" and also shared pictures with him through the years.
Abhishek Bachchan called Dhoni's retirement from all forms of International cricket the "end of an era."
Arjun Kapoor wrote a message for MS Dhoni on Instagram.
"There are stars, there are legends & then there is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The only man who left me star struck on & off the field. I don’t care much for taking pictures because it’s something that now happens ever so often to us with selfies & camera phones but this is one I cherish. Thank You for the memories," Arjun in his Instagram post.
