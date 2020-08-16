Ranveer, Anushka, Abhishek, Arjun Post Send-Off Message for Dhoni

Celebrities share heartfelt send-off messages for MS Dhoni.

16 Aug 2020
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket through an Instagram post.

‘Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired (sic),’ reads the caption of a four and a half minute video cut on the soundtrack ‘main pal do pal ka shayar hoon’.

While the two-time World Cup winning skipper did not mention in his post if he was retiring from all formats, an official BCCI statement later clarified that he was retiring only from international cricket.

Bollywood celebrities also posted sharing send-off for Dhoni. Anushka Sharma shared an image on her Instagram thanking him for his contribution to Indian cricket.

Ranveer Singh wrote a long heartfelt message for the Indian skipper calling him "the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived" and also shared pictures with him through the years.

This little gem of a photo is one of my prized possessions. It was taken around the year 2007/08 at ND Studio in Karjat. I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one & only MS Dhoni. I was overworked and underpaid, but I didnât care- I just wanted to be in His presence. I was even injured at the time, but I worked through the pain in the hope that as a reward for my sincere efforts, I would be granted a chance to briefly meet MSD and maybe get a photo with him. When I finally met him, I was completely awestruck. He was so humble, so down-to-earth, full of grace and exuded an unmistakable aura of kindness. My love, respect and reverence for him grew even stronger. After I did my first movie, Sapna (who was our common hairstylist at the time) called me one day and said âhey I know youâre a massive MSD fan, heâs shooting at Mehboob studio, come & meet him if youâd likeâ. Man-oh-man! I just dropped everything and rushed to the studio to meet him! He was jovial and warm and praised my performance in BBB. We hung out, I had my cap and jersey signed by him, like a true fanboy. That day, I felt like I was walking on the clouds! Since then, every time that I have the good fortune of meeting him, I am left energised and enthused, as if a big brother has blessed me with energy and motivation to go out and be the best that I can be. ðð½ MSD is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived. Iâm lucky to have witnessed his playing career in my lifetime. A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever. ð Thank you Mahi Bhai for bringing glory to our great nation and filling a billion hearts with pride. ð®ð³ #MSD the #GOAT ð

Abhishek Bachchan called Dhoni's retirement from all forms of International cricket the "end of an era."

Arjun Kapoor wrote a message for MS Dhoni on Instagram.

"There are stars, there are legends & then there is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The only man who left me star struck on & off the field. I don’t care much for taking pictures because it’s something that now happens ever so often to us with selfies & camera phones but this is one I cherish. Thank You for the memories," Arjun in his Instagram post.

