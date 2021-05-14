God Has Been Kind: Randhir Kapoor Discharged From Hospital
Randhir was undergoing treatment for COVID-19
Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been discharged from the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. While he'd said that he was keeping well, he was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was moved out of the ICU on 2 May. He has now returned home.
Randhir spoke to ETimes and said, "I am back home. I am feeling absolutely fine." However, he still has to maintain distance from everyone, including his family. "I have been advised to keep away. It's just a matter of some more time before I will meet people," he said.
He also expressed his gratitude for the hospital staff and remarked that they looked after him very well. "They were simply fantastic. I didn't need oxygen support. I did not feel breathless at any point. God has been kind," he added.
Earlier, he spoke to PTI after leaving the ICU, "I am doing much better. I was there in the ICU for a day, and then they moved me out because I didn’t have any breathlessness or needed oxygen. I had a high temperature. I am better now." He had also informed then that he'd be discharged soon.
