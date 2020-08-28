Randeep Hooda Undergoes Leg Surgery after Serious Injury
The Bollywood actor was admitted to the hospital after being in excruciating pain.
Actor Randeep Hooda underwent a leg surgery on Wednesday. After getting admitted into Breach Candy Hospital, he was tested for COVID-19. The results came back positive and he could go through with the procedure. The actor was in extreme pain on Tuesday night and it was necessary to do the surgery, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror.
It was a long-pending surgery. A source told the publication, “It has gone very well and he will be discharged soon. He is fine, there is nothing to worry about.” Ranbir Hooda, Randeep’s father, who is a doctor himself, was present at the hospital with his son.
In a statement, Randeep’s father said, “He is in recovery and we hope to take him home with us soon. The leg injury happened a while ago. It flared up recently and had been causing him a lot of pain. That is why he needed surgery.”
The source added that this injury was not related to the actor’s mishap in December. Randeep was taken to Kokilaben Hospital in December after dislocating his knee while shooting a stunt for the Salman Khan starrer Radhe. He plays the antagonist in the movie. All was well till the 18th take, after which the injury occurred.
(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)
