Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Ramayana's Working Title Revealed: Report

News18 quoted a source as saying, “Ranbir will continue shooting for Ramayana and begin the prep for Love And War in the second half of August or early September simultaneously. While Alia will get busy with filming YRF’s upcoming spy thriller with Sharvari Wagh, Ranbir will dive into script reading sessions and discussions with Bhansali before beginning its shoot. Bhansali, in fact, will begin Love And War with him as the latter may reach the conclusion of the shoot of the first part of the Ramayana trilogy by November. The shoot of Love And War will begin in Mumbai but a set for the same is yet to be constructed."

Additionally, the production schedule for Ramayana may extend beyond the initially planned timeline. As a result, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to commence shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War by August or September this year.