Ranbir Recalls Incident When His Music Teacher Gave Up on Him

Ranbir's message will be shown in the Rishi Kapoor special episode on Indian Idol 12.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranbir Kapoor and his mom Neetu.</p></div>
Neetu Kapoor will be a guest in the latest episode of Indian Idol 12, which will be dedicated to late actor Rishi Kapoor. The episode will also have Rishi's children Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor appear via videos.

In a promo shared by SonyTV, we get a sneak peek into the video messages. Ranbir recalls an incident from childhood when he and Riddhima were enrolled in music classes. However, the teacher only wanted to take Riddhima in and suggested to Neetu that Ranbir should be enrolled in karate classes instead because he is tone deaf when it comes to music.

Neetu Gets Emotional During Rishi Kapoor Special on Indian Idol 12

“He told my mother that I don’t understand sur aur taal aur mujhse nahi ho paega,” Ranbir said in the message.

Riddhima also appears in the promo and calls her mother the 'iron lady' of the family.

The Rishi Kapoor special episode will see participants paying tribute to the late actor by singing his songs.

