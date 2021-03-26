Ranbir Recalls Incident When His Music Teacher Gave Up on Him

Neetu Kapoor will be a guest in the latest episode of Indian Idol 12, which will be dedicated to late actor Rishi Kapoor. The episode will also have Rishi's children Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor appear via videos.

In a promo shared by SonyTV, we get a sneak peek into the video messages. Ranbir recalls an incident from childhood when he and Riddhima were enrolled in music classes. However, the teacher only wanted to take Riddhima in and suggested to Neetu that Ranbir should be enrolled in karate classes instead because he is tone deaf when it comes to music.