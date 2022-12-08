‘It’s Been Pretty Bad Last Few Years’: Ranbir Kapoor on His Box Office Failures
Ranbir Kapoor also opened up about his desire to direct a film during an interview at the Red Sea Film Festival.
Actor recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. In a candid interview during the 'In Conversation' session at the festival on Wednesday, the actor opened up on his box office 'disasters', his desire to direct a film, and India's struggling film industry.
Ranbir's 'Disaster' Projects
In a conversation with Deadline, Ranbir spoke about his previous projects like Jagga Jasoos and , which were failures at the box office. He said, "(Jagga Jasoos) It's a film that I produced. It was a passion project. It was directed by Anurag Basu. It was a very heartwarming and sweet idea, but it didn’t do well, which really hurt. That’s the only film in my career that hurt me.”
Speaking about Shamshera, he further told the publication, "By far the hardest film I’ve worked on. It was a big box office disaster, but the biggest mistake I made on Shamshera was that I stuck on a beard. When you’re shooting in the heat, and you stick on a beard, it’s like your face is melting.”
Bollywood's Struggle At the Box Office
Ranbir also opened up about Bollywood's ongoing struggle at the domestic and global box office. He spoke about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Indian film industry and how South Indian films have been performing better than the Hindi-language films.
Ranbir told Deadline, "It’s been pretty bad these last few years. The entire culture of going to a theater for a community viewing of a movie seems like it’s dying, and it’s only there for the big ticket films, but I hope with strong storytelling, and renewed vigor, Indian cinema comes back.”
Talking about the global success of K.G.F: Chapter 2 and and the South Indian film industry, he further shared, "They’re doing really good storytelling. It’s not taking itself too seriously. It’s got all the songs, dances, action, friendship, and comedy. So it’s a multi-genre film, but those are hard films to make because we try to make them, and they keep failing. So we’re really proud that a film like RRR is making an impact in Hollywood."
Ranbir's Desire to Direct & Write
Ranbir further spoke about his desire to direct a film. He also opened up about whether he would want to work in an English-language film like his actor-wife, Alia Bhatt, who is making her Hollywood debut with .
He told Deadline, "I’ve always wanted to direct and make a movie. But I’ve really not mastered the courage to write a story. I’ve always waited for a story to come to me naturally. But the f*** up is that I’m not a writer, and I’m really shy when it comes to sharing my ideas with other people. But I’m working on it, and it’s something that is in my ten-year plan: To start directing movies and hopefully act in them too.”
"I’d never say never, but I’m pretty content with the kind of opportunities that are coming my way in my country in my language. I do have a certain block in my head about acting in English. I’d rather act in my language because it comes naturally to me. But never say never," he further told the publication.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for his 2023 releases like Animal, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and his untitled rom-com with Shraddha Kapoor.
