‘It’s Been Pretty Bad Last Few Years’: Ranbir Kapoor on His Box Office Failures

Ranbir further spoke about his desire to direct a film. He also opened up about whether he would want to work in an English-language film like his actor-wife, Alia Bhatt, who is making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone .

He told Deadline, "I’ve always wanted to direct and make a movie. But I’ve really not mastered the courage to write a story. I’ve always waited for a story to come to me naturally. But the f*** up is that I’m not a writer, and I’m really shy when it comes to sharing my ideas with other people. But I’m working on it, and it’s something that is in my ten-year plan: To start directing movies and hopefully act in them too.”

"I’d never say never, but I’m pretty content with the kind of opportunities that are coming my way in my country in my language. I do have a certain block in my head about acting in English. I’d rather act in my language because it comes naturally to me. But never say never," he further told the publication.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for his 2023 releases like Animal, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and his untitled rom-com with Shraddha Kapoor.