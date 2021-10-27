Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Get Married in December?
Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly pushed the shoot of Animal to 2022 for his wedding.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting ready to tie the knot in December, as per a report by Deccan Chronicle. The report also states that Ranbir was slated to start working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal by the end of the year. However, the actor has reportedly pushed his dates to next year. It is also reported that Alia, too, hasn't allocated dates to any projects till January next year. She has wrapped the shoot of Darlings and will start filming Jee Le Zaraa after Farhan Akhtar finishes shooting Pukar, the Deccan Chronicle report adds.
"Ranbir has pushed the Animal shoot to 2022. He will also be promoting Shamshera, which releases in March next year. Buzz is that Ranbir and Alia are getting married in December. There will hopefully be an official announcement soon", a source told the publication. Some reports also state that the duo will get married in either Rajasthan or Italy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.