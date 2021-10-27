Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Get Married in December?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting ready to tie the knot in December, as per a report by Deccan Chronicle. The report also states that Ranbir was slated to start working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal by the end of the year. However, the actor has reportedly pushed his dates to next year. It is also reported that Alia, too, hasn't allocated dates to any projects till January next year. She has wrapped the shoot of Darlings and will start filming Jee Le Zaraa after Farhan Akhtar finishes shooting Pukar, the Deccan Chronicle report adds.