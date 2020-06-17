Late Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima recently said that she still fights with her brother Ranbir “all the time”. During a question-answer session that Riddhima hosted for fans on Instagram, a user asked: “Do you and Ranbir fight with each other even at this age?” Riddhima replied: “All the time”.Alia, Ranbir, Riddhima Kapoor Come Together for Family NightAnother user enquired how her mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor is doing. To which she said: “We drive strength from each other -- We are well”.Riddhima is currently spending time with her mother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai. She reached here a few days after her father, Rishi Kapoor, passed away on 30 April.Recently, she shared the arrival of a new dog in the family. They have named the pet Doodle Kapoor.Riddhima introduced the furry new member of the family with an Instagram video. “New addition to the family - Doodle Kapoor”, Riddhima captioned the video.Apart from Doodle, the Kapoors also own an English mastiff. A few days ago, actress Alia Bhatt posted a few pictures of her with Ranbir's pet dog.Always Looking Over Family: Karisma, Riddhima Remember Rishi We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.