Ranbir, Alia, Neetu Kapoor Celebrate Soni Razdan's Birthday

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt penned special messages for Soni Razdan on her birthday.

Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and family celebrate Soni Razdan's birthday.
Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen organised a colourful birthday bash for their mother Soni Razdan on Sunday, 25 October. Both Alia and Shaheen took to social media to share glimpses of the party and also penned heartwarming wishes for Razdan. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima were also part of the celebrations.

Sharing a throwback picture of her mom Shaheen wrote, "'A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts' - Washington Irving.
Happy Birthday to the moral, emotional and geographical centre of our family. I love you".

Ranbir, Alia, Neetu Kapoor Celebrate Soni Razdan's Birthday

Here's Alia's wish for her mother - "They say - when you’re looking at your mother you’re looking at the purest love you’ll ever know. Happy Birthday Maa .. I love you so so much".

Ranbir, Alia, Neetu Kapoor Celebrate Soni Razdan's Birthday
A sneak peek into Soni Razdan's party:

Decorations for Soni Razdan's birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia and Shaheen at their mom's birthday party.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ranbir and his family, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen celebrate Soni Razdan's birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Bhatt family.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Soni Razdan rang in her birthday on the sets of a web series.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
