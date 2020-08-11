Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Perform Puja Post Wedding
The duo got married on Saturday, 9 August.
Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj took part in a Satyanarayan puja after their wedding, and photos of the newly-wed couple have flooded the internet. The duo can be seen praying and sharing a light moment. While Rana is dressed in a traditional mundu and a shirt, Miheeka looks stunning in a silk sari paired with a borla and white chooda.
After the wedding another photo of the couple had surfaced on the internet, with their pet dog on Miheeka's lap.
On 9 August, Rana and Miheeka got married in a traditional Andhra-style ceremony in Hyderabad. Miheeka donned a cream and golden Anamika Khanna lehenga. The wedding saw Rana’s industry friends in attendance, including Telugu stars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Actor Samantha Akkineni, who is married to Rana’s cousin, actor Naga Chaitanya, took to Instagram to share a photo from the festivities. “#RanaWedsMiheeka the most adorable @miheeka Welcome to the family,” Samantha wrote.
