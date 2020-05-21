Rana Daggubati and fiancee Miheeka Bajaj made their engagement official by throwing a party for their loved one. The actor took to Twitter to share photos of the couple, smiling and waving at their fans. “And it’s official!!”, tweeted Rana.While Miheeka looks gorgeous in an orange and pink saree, Rana is all decked out in white.Rana Daggubati comes up with Amar Chitra Katha AliveSome time back, Rana Daggubati took his fans by surprise when he announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj. Sharing an adorable picture of the two on Instagram, Rana wrote, “And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj”Talking to Hyderabad Times, Rana’s father Suresh Babu said, “During these grim times, we finally have a reason to celebrate. The entire family is happy. The kids have known each other for a long time now and we’re all very happy for them.”He added, “The wedding will happen this year. We were thinking of having it around December, but it could happen even sooner than that too. We will reveal the details once things are finalised. One thing’s for sure, the kids have given us a nice way to enhance our lockdown productivity. We’ll now be busy planning a wedding.”Miheeka, born and raised in Hyderabad, is the daughter of Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. She is the founder of an interior design and decor business, Dew Drop Design Studio, which also plans weddings and other events. Miheeka got her Masters degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University.Miheeka is also a close friend of Sonam, and the actor took to Instagram to wish the couple. “Congratulation my darling baby @miheeka I love you doll..you deserve the best. @ranadaggubati better make you happy..love you both. Welcome to the fam Rana!” wrote Sonam. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.