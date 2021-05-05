Ramayan's Sunil Lahri Quashes Rumours Of Co-Star Arvind's Death

Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramayan, took to Instagram on Wednesday to quash rumours about his former co-star Arvind Trivedi's death. Trivedi played Raavan in the popular TV show.

Sharing a still of Trivedi from Ramayan and another of the duo Lahri wrote, "Aajkal Koi Na Koi Buri Khabar sunane Ko milati Hai carona ki vajah se, Upar Se Arvind Trivedi ji (Ravan) ki jhuthi khabar, Meri Prathna Hai jhuthi afwah failane Walon se kripya Karke Is Tarah ki khabar na failaye... Bhagwan ki Daya se Arvind ji theek hain aur Prathna Karta Hun Ki Bhagwan unhen sadaiv Swasth rakhen (These days we keep hearing news of people passing away due to COVID. And then there is this fake news of Arvind Trivedi’s death floating around. I request those who circulate such rumours to not do this. By God’s grace, Arvindji is fine, and I hope he remains in good health)"