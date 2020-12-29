Feeling Fine: Rakul Preet Singh Tests Negative for COVID-19
The actor had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in December.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday, 29 December tweeted that she has tested negative for COVID-19, adding she is excited to start 2021 with good health and positivity.
"Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let's be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions," read the statement Rakul posted on Twitter.
On 22 December, Rakul had shared that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
She had written: "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe."
The actor had just started shooting for the film Mayday in which she plays a pilot. She stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. This is her second film with Ajay after De De Pyaar De.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.