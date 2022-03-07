ADVERTISEMENT

Rakhi Sawant and Ranveer Singh Groove to ‘Tatad Tatad’ on the ITA Red Carpet

Rakhi Sawant called Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt her 'best friends'.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rakhi Sawant and Ranveer Singh at the&nbsp;India Television Academy Awards.</p></div>
i

Ranveer Singh and Rakhi Sawant met on the red carpet of the India Television Academy Awards (ITA) and fans loved their interaction. The award ceremony was held in Mumbai on Sunday, and the stars grooved to Ranveer’s song ‘Tatad Tatad’ from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

They both seemed ecstatic to meet each other and even posed for pictures together. Rakhi wore a black outfit with a shimmering jacket and a rose fascinator. Ranveer wore a black and white suit. When the duo met, Rakhi said, “Aaj main ped bani hu, phool lagaya liya (I’m a tree today so I wore a flower).”

One fan wrote, “Rab ne bana di jodi,” and another wrote, “Ram milayi jodi…lag rahi hai ek dum.” Another commented, “Dono bhai behen.”

Rakhi also shared a video of herself in the car with Rajeev Khinchi, on the way back home.

Talking about her interaction with Ranveer, Rakhi said, “Ranveer is my sweetheart.” Rakhi also said that she told Alia that she appreciated her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, when she met her at the event. In the video with Rajeev, Rakhi called Ranveer and Alia her “best friends”.

