Rajkummar Introduces Characters of Lionsgate Play’s First Indian Original Show

Then there is Shinnova, who plays the teenage daughter of Lara's character. Rajkummar mentions that she considers herself the 'Queen of Relationships.' But, eventually situations catch up with her.



Talking about his association with the show, Rajkummar Rao says, "All three characters that I introduce have a mind of their own. They are full of sass combined with a lot of spunk. They have been on my mind as they go about living their life to the fullest without any filters. And yes, it looks like it's time for a Rao like me to 'Ghabrao' because this new set of Raos are clearly going to keep me on my toes with their adventures."