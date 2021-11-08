Rajkummar Introduces Characters of Lionsgate Play’s First Indian Original Show
The show, titled Hiccups and Hookups, will be helmed by Kunal Kohli.
Lionsgate Play is set to come up with its first Indian original show titled Hiccups and Hookups, starring Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar and Shinnova. The show's title and its characters were introduced to the viewers by actor Rajkummar Rao in a special video on Monday, 8 November.
In the video, the actor introduces the Rao family and describes them as 'shocking and not rocking'. While he refers to Lara's character as a 'modern Stree' who is confused about her dating options, Rajkummar says that Prateik's character is that of a guy who calls himself the 'Newton of Relationships' as he believes that he understands the science of relationship inside out.
Then there is Shinnova, who plays the teenage daughter of Lara's character. Rajkummar mentions that she considers herself the 'Queen of Relationships.' But, eventually situations catch up with her.
Talking about his association with the show, Rajkummar Rao says, "All three characters that I introduce have a mind of their own. They are full of sass combined with a lot of spunk. They have been on my mind as they go about living their life to the fullest without any filters. And yes, it looks like it's time for a Rao like me to 'Ghabrao' because this new set of Raos are clearly going to keep me on my toes with their adventures."
Rajkummar adds in jest that his spotless reputation of a well-behaved Rao that he has carefully crafted for close to a decade, is under threat from the new Rao family as they are the ones with no facades, filters or boundaries.
The show is helmed by Kunal Kohli, who is known for films like Hum Tum and Fanaa.
